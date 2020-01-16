Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sniffs double-double

Markkanen (ankle) had 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.

Markkanen has gone five straight games without cracking the 15-point plateau, but he has shot 44.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep over that span. While those numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, both figures are above their current season marks. He should remain one of Chicago's secondary scoring threats Friday at Philadelphia.