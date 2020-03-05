Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Solid in return
Markkanen scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), while tacking on four rebounds in 21 minutes during the Bulls' 115-108 Wednesday night loss to Minnesota.
Markkanen's return (pelvis) was likely a welcome sight for Bulls fans, as Chicago looks to fill the gaping hole created by Zach LaVine's quad injury. After averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds last season, Markkanen had dipped to 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season prior to his own injury. The productive outing in a limited showing is a positive sign for his rest-of-season outlook, but interested parties shouldn't forget that he was amid the down year.
