Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Solid line in win over Kings

Markkanen scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win at Sacramento.

This is just the third time Markkanen scores 20 or more points this season. He has been underperforming all season long, but he might be showing signs of a breakout since he has scored in double digits in three of his last four four contests, while grabbing at least four boards in four of his last five appearances. Chicago plays Memphis at home Wednesday.