Markkanen managed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Team World's 155-124 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The rookie's efficient line was a microcosm of his impressive first-year campaign, one that's seen him average 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 30.3 minutes in 51 games. Markkanen headed into the All-Star break with double-digit scoring efforts in 21 consecutive contests, and he's impressively been just as consistent on the boards. With the recent move of Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans, the 20-year-old also has one less impediment to playing time, which should keep his fantasy value robust for the balance of the regular season.

