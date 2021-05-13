Markkanen scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.

Markkanen's eleven points were the most he has scored since April 28, and his three made three-pointers were his most since April 24. Brooklyn's porous defense gave Markkanen an opportunity to get a few open looks that have eluded him recently. Markkanen was once the center piece for the Bulls but is now relegated to spot-up duties. Interestingly, Markkanen is averaging his highest field goal percentage (47.3), and his highest three-point percentage (38.8) of his career, while also averaging his fewest points (13.4).