Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday
Markkanen won't return to Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle.
With Markkanen sidelined for the remainder of the contest, Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser will seemingly cover the team's minutes at power forward. More information on the severity of Markkanen's injury should emerge following the game or in the days that follow.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Returning to practice Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doesn't practice Wednesday with quad injury•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts season lows in scoring, boards, shot attempts•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores career-high 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...