Markkanen won't return to Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle.

With Markkanen sidelined for the remainder of the contest, Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser will seemingly cover the team's minutes at power forward. More information on the severity of Markkanen's injury should emerge following the game or in the days that follow.

