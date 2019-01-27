Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting as expected
Markkanen (hip) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Markkanen missed Saturday's practice but was still considered probable, so his presence in the starting lineup was to be expected. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over 31.8 minutes in January.
