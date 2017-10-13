Play

Markkanen will start at power forward during Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

With Paul Zipser sidelined with a back injury, coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to insert Markkanen into the starting five next to Nikola Mirotic. That said, Markkanen is expected to come off the pine in the regular-season opener.

