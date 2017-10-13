Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Friday
Markkanen will start at power forward during Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
With Paul Zipser sidelined with a back injury, coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to insert Markkanen into the starting five next to Nikola Mirotic. That said, Markkanen is expected to come off the pine in the regular-season opener.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 18 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to play around 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On track to play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Officially ruled out Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful to play in third preseason game•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Set to miss first two preseason games•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...