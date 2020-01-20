Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Monday

Markkanen (ankle) is starting Monday against the Bucks.

As expected, Markkanen will assume his usual spot in the starting lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee. Through 10 games this month, the third-year forward is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories