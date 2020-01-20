Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Monday
Markkanen (ankle) is starting Monday against the Bucks.
As expected, Markkanen will assume his usual spot in the starting lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee. Through 10 games this month, the third-year forward is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.6 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...