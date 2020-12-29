Markkanen (calf) is starting Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

The 23-year-old was considered a game-time call but apparently looked good enough in warmups to receive the starting nod. Markkanen is averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.3 made three-pointers through three games, though he could have a more limited workload Tuesday.