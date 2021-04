Markkanen will start in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Markkanen will return to the Bulls' starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench for the first time all season in Monday's loss to the Warriors. It's unclear at this time whether he'll continue to start when Zach LaVine returns, but he has an opportunity Wednesday to prove he belongs in the starting lineup going forward. Markkanen is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game this season.