Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Wednesday

Markkanen (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

As expected, Markkanen will battle through his left ankle sprain and take his usual spot within the starting five. The 22-year-old forward's averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.5 assists in 30.2 minutes through 45 contests this season.