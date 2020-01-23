Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Wednesday
Markkanen (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
As expected, Markkanen will battle through his left ankle sprain and take his usual spot within the starting five. The 22-year-old forward's averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.5 assists in 30.2 minutes through 45 contests this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...