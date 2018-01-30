Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Status for Wedneday unclear
Markkanen (personal) should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg is unsure if Markannen, who missed Monday's practice, will make the trip to Portland with the team. With Nikola Mirotic (lower leg) also questionable, Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser could see significant run in the event both Markannen and Mirotic are ruled out.
