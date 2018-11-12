Markkanen remains 2-to-4 weeks away from returning to game action, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

We're coming up on seven weeks since Markkanen suffered the elbow injury that's kept him off the floor to begin this season, and while he's making progress, he'll likely remain out beyond the initial, 6-to-8-week timetable handed down by the team. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the Bulls are exercising caution, and he implied that Markkanen's absence would likely stretch into the month of December. The second-year forward will likely be eased back into action once healthy, but he'll eventually enter the lineup at forward and be among the Bulls' top offensive options.