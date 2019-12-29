Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Still battling illness
Markkanen was sent home from Sunday's practice due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 22-year-old played through the illness Saturday against the Hawks and put up 25 points, four rebounds and one assist in a season-low 22 minutes, but he's still under the weather Sunday. Markkanen should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, and his availability likely will depend how he feels on gameday.
