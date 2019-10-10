Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Strong contributions in narrow loss
Markkanen chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Markkanen put together a well-balanced line after turning in similar production (14 points, five rebounds, two assists) in the exhibition opener versus the Bucks. The third-year big man now has a starting-quality backup in Thaddeus Young behind him at power forward, but with the improvement he demonstrated across the board last season, Markkanen's starting role should be secure.
