Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Strong contributions in narrow loss

Markkanen chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Markkanen put together a well-balanced line after turning in similar production (14 points, five rebounds, two assists) in the exhibition opener versus the Bucks. The third-year big man now has a starting-quality backup in Thaddeus Young behind him at power forward, but with the improvement he demonstrated across the board last season, Markkanen's starting role should be secure.