Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Strong contributions in narrow loss

Markkanen chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Markkanen put together a well-balanced line after turning in similar production (14 points, five rebounds, two assists) in the exhibition opener versus the Bucks. The third-year big man now has a starting-quality backup in Thaddeus Young behind him at power forward, but with the improvement he demonstrated across the board last season, Markkanen's starting role should be secure.

More News
Our Latest Stories