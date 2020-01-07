Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Strong production in loss

Markkanen scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while tacking on nine rebounds and a steal in Chicago's 118-110 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

He sprained his ankle Saturday versus Boston and had been listed as doubtful prior to feeling better Monday morning. Markkanen was hot early, scoring 16 of his points in the first half before being phased out of the offense. Despite that lack of aggression, he led Chicago in points and made threes. Markkanen has yet to miss a game this season.