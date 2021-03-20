Markkanen totaled just 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 131-127 loss to Denver.

Markkanen could not find his rhythm once again as he bumbled his way to just 10 points. That makes back-to-back games in which he has struggled to have a meaningful impact, something that GMs will be hoping he can rectify sooner rather than later. His fantasy game is typically reliant on his ability to score the basketball, both from the perimeter and attacking the rim. When neither is clicking, he becomes more of a liability than an asset.