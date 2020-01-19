Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles from deep
Markkanen had 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Cavaliers.
Markkanen has made two or more threes in nine of his last 10 games and he is letting it fly from deep, but he is struggling to do it accurately since he is making just 36.4 percent of his three-point shots. Markkanen remains one of Chicago's main scoring threats, however, and he should continue to produce even if he is not showing a lot of accuracy from the field.
