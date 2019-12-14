Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles from field in loss
Markkanen had 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 83-73 loss against the Hornets.
Markkanen couldn't display the same shooting touch he showcased against the Hawks on Wednesday when he went 8-9 from the field, but he still reached double-digit scoring figures for the eighth consecutive game. After a slow start to the season, Markkanen seems to have turned a corner and he averages 16.9 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting over that eight-game span.
