Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss
Markkanen finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three boards, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Markkanen finished with season-lows in points and rebounds against the Lakers, as he was rendered ineffective as his team coughed up a fourth quarter lead. The third-year pro's shooting struggles continued in the contest as he was unable to find his shot. He'll have a quick turnaround as the Bulls take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
