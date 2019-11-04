Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in Sunday's loss

Markkanen managed 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Pacers.

Markkanen suffered an injury to his side in Friday's matchup versus the Pistons but was able to give it a go in this one. Nevertheless, Markkanen did not look like himself, attempting less than 10 field goals for the second straight showing after hoisting 10 or more in each of the first five games of 2019-20.