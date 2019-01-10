Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles with shot in loss
Markkanen generated 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Markkanen was outperformed by reserve forward Bobby Portis in 13 fewer minutes of playing time. The second-year big 33.3 percent shooting represented his worst effort over the last five games, and he was blanked from three-point range for the first time since all season as well. Markkanen's scoring contributions have fluctuated a fair amount, but the 21-year-old continues to be a steady presence on the boards, a fact borne out by his solid average of 7.3 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Averaging outing vs. Nets•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 27 points in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-high 18 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another 30-point effort Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts together monster scoring night•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.