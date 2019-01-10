Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles with shot in loss

Markkanen generated 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Markkanen was outperformed by reserve forward Bobby Portis in 13 fewer minutes of playing time. The second-year big 33.3 percent shooting represented his worst effort over the last five games, and he was blanked from three-point range for the first time since all season as well. Markkanen's scoring contributions have fluctuated a fair amount, but the 21-year-old continues to be a steady presence on the boards, a fact borne out by his solid average of 7.3 rebounds per contest.