Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Suffers ankle injury
Markkanen sustained a left ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen headed to the locker room after rolling his left ankle during the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game, though he eventually made his way back to the bench. The 22-year-old finished the contest with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes. Markkanen should be considered questionable for Monday's game at Dallas.
