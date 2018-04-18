Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Superb rookie season
Markkanen averaged 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 68 games played for the Bulls during the 2017-18 campaign.
Markkanen had a terrific rookie season in what was strong rookie class in 2017-18. The Finland native's career high in points scored was 33 points on Jan. 10 at New York in which he also captured 10 rebounds. In addition, Markkanen scored in double figures in 60 of 68 games and totaled 14 double-doubles during his rookie year. The 20-year-old should warrant mid-round selections next season.
