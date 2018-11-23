Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Taking part in controlled contact
Head coach Fred Hoiberg said that Markkanen is undergoing "controlled contact" in practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Controlled contact is when players know they are going to be contracted by coaches, but it is still a step in the right direction for Markkanen, who was cleared for non-contact portions of practice earlier in the week. The second-year player remains without a clear timetable for a return, but it's clear that Markkanen is steadily making progress.
