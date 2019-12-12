Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Teases a perfect night Wednesday

Markkanen had 22 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over Atlanta.

Markkanen got things going again Wednesday, shooting an impressive 8-of-9 from the field. Barring his last game, Markkanen has been trending in the right direction and has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks. Given his disastrous start to the season, those invested in Markkanen have to be thrilled right now.