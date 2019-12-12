Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Teases perfect night Wednesday
Markkanen had 22 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over Atlanta.
Markkanen got things going again, shooting an impressive 8-of-9 from the field. Barring his last game, Markkanen has been trending in the right direction and has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks. Given his disastrous start to the season, those invested in Markkanen have to be thrilled right now.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.