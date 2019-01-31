Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Third straight double-double

Markkanen totaled 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Markannen recorded his third double-double in as many games, and he chipped in a season-high four assists in Wednesday's win. Though he's shooting just 35.5 percent from the field in his last three games, Markkanen is averaging 17.7 points and a very healthy 15.0 boards in that span.