Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: To be rested Friday

Markkanen will not play in Friday's preseason outing against the Pacers for rest purposes, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen, along with four others Bulls, will get the night off Friday to rest up with it being their third game in a week. With Thaddeus Young also being rested, the Bulls will likely turn to both Luke Kornet and rookie Daniel Gafford to hold down majority of the minutes in the frontcourt.