Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: To go through warmups

Markkanen (ankle) said that he's feeling better, but his status for Monday's game against the Mavericks won't be decided until after he goes through warmups prior to the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Bulls list Markkanen as doubtful for the contest on their most recent injury report, but the forward's own comments about his sprained left ankle suggests he's probably best viewed as questionable at this stage. If the Bulls elect to hold Markkanen out Monday or limit his minutes, Thaddeus Young would be the primary beneficiary.