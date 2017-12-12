Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: To practice Tuesday, be re-assessed Wednesday
Markkanen (back) will go through practice Tuesday and be re-evaluated Wednesday ahead of that day's game against the Jazz.
The rookie missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to back spasms. In his stead, Nikola Mirotic saw 32 minutes and posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Bobby Portis saw 23 minutes and recorded 23 points and four rebounds. Both players would likely see expanded roles once again if Markkanen is ruled out once more. But, that's a decision that will be made Wednesday. Look for more updates after that day's morning shootaround.
