Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Markkanen (shoulder) took part in contact workouts during the All-Star break and is a "very good possibility" to be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen looked to be zeroing in on a return after the Bulls upgraded him from "out" to "doubtful" on their injury report before their final game of the first half March 4 against the Pelicans, but Donovan's comments are the first definitive word that the 23-year-old big man is indeed tracking toward playing again. So long as he makes it through Wednesday's practice without a setback, Markkanen should step back in as the Bulls' starting power forward. Prior to missing time with the sprained right shoulder, Markkanen was averaging a career-high 19.1 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field) to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game over 14 outings.