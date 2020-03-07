Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ugly outing

Markkanen clunked for two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes Friday during a 108-102 loss to the Pacers.

Markkanen is bound to have his ups and downs after missing a month and a half (pelvis), however the degree of struggle displayed on Friday is discouraging. Those rostering Markkanen have likely mastered the art of patience by this point, but he should be kept on a short leash given his inconsistencies and replicable production.