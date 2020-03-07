Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ugly outing
Markkanen clunked for two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes Friday during a 108-102 loss to the Pacers.
Markkanen is bound to have his ups and downs after missing a month and a half (pelvis), however the degree of struggle displayed on Friday is discouraging. Those rostering Markkanen have likely mastered the art of patience by this point, but he should be kept on a short leash given his inconsistencies and replicable production.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.