Markkanen (shoulder) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen left Friday's game early after suffering a right shoulder sprain in the first half. Coach Billy Donovan said that he'll undergo further tests, but he said that Markkanen is unlikely to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday. Thaddeus Young could be a candidate to start in his place if Markkanen is ultimately ruled out.