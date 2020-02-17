Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Unlikely to play until March

Coach Jim Boylen said last week that Markkanen (pelvis) is behind injured teammates Otto Porter (foot) and Wendell Carter (ankle) in the players' respective rehab programs, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports. Boylen is optimistic that Markkanen is on track to return at some point around the start of March.

Of the three players, Markkanen appears to be dealing with the least significant injury -- a right pelvic stress reaction -- but the Bulls have elected to hold him out for multiple weeks to prevent the issue from worsening. Markkanen had already been playing through an ankle injury before he was shut down in late January, so the Bulls don't have much incentive to run the third-year big man out there at less than 100 percent in the midst of a non-contending season. Assuming Markkanen heals as expected during his prolonged rest, he should be cleared for about a month's worth of game action before the season ends.