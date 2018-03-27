Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Upgraded to probable
Markkanen (back) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The rookie has dealt with a sore lower back for the past two weeks, but he was able to go through shootaround, and coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he expects Markkanen to be available. Markkanen was held out of Saturday's loss to the Pistons, but he played 22 minutes in Friday's game against Milwaukee, which marked his return to action after missing the previous five contests.
