Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Very quiet in loss

Markkanen scored nine points (4-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes in Monday's 113-101 loss to the Celtics.

Markkanen struggled to get anything going and only logged 25 minutes in the loss. This is the least amount of playing time the power forward has seen in six games. Overall, Markkanen has been average in these past three games with starting center Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) on the sidelines. Carter Jr. will remain out Friday versus the Wizards and Markkanen will look to improve against a weaker opponent.