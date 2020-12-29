Markkanen (calf) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Markkanen plans to warm up and test out his bruised calf before making a decision on his status. If he opts to play, he'll likely be in the starting lineup, though it's possible he could face some limitations.
