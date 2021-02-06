Markkanen (shoulder) will not return to Friday's game against the Magic, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen injured his right shoulder during the first quarter of Friday's contest. While he played through the injury in the first half, he was ultimatley pulled early in the third quarter. His status for Saturday's rematch against the Magic is up in the air as of now.
