Markkanen (elbow) will play and come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen will make his season debut Saturday after missing time due to a sprained right elbow. While it's expected that Markkanen will join the starting five eventually, coach Fred Hoiberg will ease the sophomore into game action. He is expected to see minutes "somewhere in the 20s."

