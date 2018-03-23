Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play Friday
Markkanen (back) will play and start Friday's contest against the Bucks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Markkanen, who has missed the past five games with back spasms, was optimistic about his chances of playing Friday, and that's come to fruition. It seems likely he'll be on some sort of minutes restriction to be eased back into action.
