Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play, start Friday
Markkanen (personal) will play and start in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After missing the last three games while attending the birth of his child, Markkanen was back on the floor Tuesday, albeit with the team's G-League affiliate. Everything appeared to go as planned there and Markkanen is now expected to rejoin the Bulls ahead of Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves. He should immediately slot back in as the Bulls' starting power forward and fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual. With Nikola Mirotic having been traded to the Pelicans, Markkanen should get all the minutes he can handle in the second half of the season as one of the Bulls' building blocks for the future.
