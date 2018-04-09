Markkanen will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen received the night off for rest Saturday against the Nets, but as expected, is set to rejoin the lineup Monday. He'll take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and should be set for a full workload. Over his last four games, Markkanen has averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 24.0 minutes. Bobby Portis will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.