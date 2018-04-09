Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play, start Monday
Markkanen will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen received the night off for rest Saturday against the Nets, but as expected, is set to rejoin the lineup Monday. He'll take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and should be set for a full workload. Over his last four games, Markkanen has averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 24.0 minutes. Bobby Portis will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Resting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores game-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Goes for 13 points in return•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as probable•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....