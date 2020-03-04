Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play under minutes limit
Markkanen (pelvis) will will return to the lineup Wednesday against Minnesota.
Markkanen hasn't played since Jan. 22, but he'll make his return to the starting lineup Wednesday after ramping up his activity level in recent days. Markkanen practiced with the Bulls' G League affiliate earlier in the week, and he was able to go through a full practice with the Bulls on Tuesday. Considering the long layoff, Markkanen will face a minutes limit of 18 to 20 minutes Wednesday night.
