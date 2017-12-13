Markkanen (back) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Jazz, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen was held out of Monday's win over the Celtics with a back issue, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Expect the rookie to return to the starting lineup, likely displacing Nikola Mirotic, who started and played 32 minutes Monday.

