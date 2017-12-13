Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play Wednesday
Markkanen (back) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Jazz, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen was held out of Monday's win over the Celtics with a back issue, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Expect the rookie to return to the starting lineup, likely displacing Nikola Mirotic, who started and played 32 minutes Monday.
