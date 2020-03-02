Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will practice in G League

Markkanen (pelvis) will practice for the Bulls' G League affiliate before returning to the team later in the day.

Markkanen will get some extra practice in the G League before rejoining the Bulls ahead of Monday's tilt with Dallas. While it's unclear if he'll suit up, considering he was tagged as doubtful coming in, there's a good chance he'll be held out. That said, Markkanen's making noticeable progress in his return from a pelvic stress fracture and has a chance at returning in any of Chicago's four games this week.