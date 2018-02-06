Markkanen (personal) will practice with the Bulls' G-League team on Tuesday.

Markkanen missed the team's last two games following the birth of his first child, but it's widely anticipated that he'll return to action Friday against Minnesota following three off days. Look for the rookie to rejoin the Bulls on Tuesday night, and he'll likely practice with the NBA club over the next two days. Markkanen is expected to return to the starting five Friday, pushing Paul Zipser back to the bench.