Markkanen (personal) will remain out Saturday against the Clippers.

Markkanen remains away from the team following the birth of his first child, and Saturday will mark his second consecutive absence. Paul Zipser got the start in his place Wednesday in Portland, so expect that to again be the case, unless coach Fred Hoiberg opts to go with Bobby Portis. Markkanen, meanwhile, should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Sacramento.