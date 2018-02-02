Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will remain out Saturday
Markkanen (personal) will remain out Saturday against the Clippers.
Markkanen remains away from the team following the birth of his first child, and Saturday will mark his second consecutive absence. Paul Zipser got the start in his place Wednesday in Portland, so expect that to again be the case, unless coach Fred Hoiberg opts to go with Bobby Portis. Markkanen, meanwhile, should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Sacramento.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Status for Wedneday unclear•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 points in comfortable victory•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...