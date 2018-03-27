Markkanen (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A sore lower back has kept Markkanen out of six of the Bulls' last seven games, but he'll return to action Tuesday after carrying a "probable" designation into the day. Markkanen, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in six March contests, will get the starting nod at power forward.

